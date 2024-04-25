Former Oakland forward Trey Townsend becomes first to transfer into Arizona Basketball
By Mason Duhon
Trey Townsend spent his entire life in the suburbs of Detroit in Oakland County, Michigan. Now, the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year taking his talents to Arizona for the 2024-25 season.
Townsend took visits to Michigan and Ohio State, which are both in the same region of the country he grew up in. However, he opted for a fresh start far from home in Tucson where he'll slot in perfectly at the spot Keshad Johnson vacated when he ran out of eligibility.