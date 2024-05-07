Former SDSU OT Jonah Rodriguez commits to Arizona Football
Adding more pieces to its 2024 roster, Arizona Football has received a commitment from San Diego State offensive tackle, Jonah Rodriguez.
Another day, another commitment for Arizona Football as the Wildcats have added San Diego State transfer, Jonah Rodriguez.
Making news via social media on Monday, it was announced that the Wildcats picked up another commitment for the class of 2024, this time adding former Aztec offensive lineman Rodriguez.
A towering and athletic offensive tackle, Rodriguez was a standout athlete at Madison High School in San Diego who originally committed to the Aztecs in the 2023 recruiting class despite receiving offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, and Colorado among others.
And after spending just one season in San Diego, Jonah felt it was best to transfer, and luckily for us, Tucson is the destination for the young Rodriguez.
Spending this past weekend in Tucson as an official visitor, it appears the Wildcats made a significant impression as he committed shortly after leaving the University of Arizona.
Standing a sturdy, 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 275 pounds, Jonah Rodriguez is another solid pick-up for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Coming to Tucson, Jonah is a bit of a project player as he has a lot of eligibility left, and he will provide immediate depth to the Wildcats' offensive line. Beyond that, he is not a player that will likely get a lot of reps right away, but with continued development and coaching, and he could become a solid contributor.
Overall, the talent is there, and luckily, he is still young, but there is a way for him to go developmentally. Either way, we are happy to see Jonah join the Wildcats.
Under the guidance of Coach Brennan, Arizona is gaining some nice momentum on the recruiting trail, and we are excited to see what the next few weeks have in store for us and how this roster will continue to take shape!
