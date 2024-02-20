Former SJSU commit Jabari Mann flips commitment to Arizona Football
Continuing to gain momentum in its recruiting class for 2024, head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football have added former SJSU commit, Jabari Mann.
It has been a wild few weeks for Arizona Football, and just a couple of weeks after National Signing Day, head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats have added another late piece to its recruiting class for 2024.
Making news via social media on Monday afternoon, the Wildcats received a commitment from former San Jose State commit, Jabari Mann as he officially picked the 'Cats over offers from Oregon State and UNLV among others!
A talented athlete who hails from Northern California, Jabari will come to Tucson and his addition will help bring more depth and skill to the linebacker position for the Wildcats!
Standing 6 feet and weighing 210 pounds, Jabari Mann is a solid pick-up for Coach Brennan and Arizona Football!
Hailing from the talented Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Jabari had quite the high school career, totaling 177 tackles (104 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks according to MaxPreps.
Jabari was also a two-way standout on offense as well, rushing for 320 total yards and seven touchdowns on 53 carries, but look for Mann to come in as a linebacker!
And based on his film, there is a lot to like about Jabari. Once he gets into a Division One program and continues to develop, he should be a solid playmaker for the Wildcats when he finally steps on the field! Plus, his addition helps provide more depth the the linebacking position.
