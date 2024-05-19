Former Stanford Edge Rusher Lance Keneley commits to Arizona Football
Following a big recruiting weekend, Arizona Football has picked up a commitment from former Stanford Edge Rusher, Lance Keneley.
We are getting closer and closer to the summer months, and Arizona Football is finally starting to see an uptick in its recruiting action.
Despite a somewhat "quieter" transition to head coach Brent Brennan and Co. the Wildcats are gaining some momentum along the recruiting trail, and after a busy recruiting weekend in Tucson, Arizona have added another player for 2024.
Making news via social media on Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats picked up a commitment from Stanford edge rusher, Lance Keneley.
A towering edge rusher, Keneley was a standout athlete from Mission Viejo High School who originally committed to the Cardinal from the 2020 recruiting class.
And after spending four years in Palo Alto, Keneley has decided to use his last year of eligibility to transfer. Luckily for us, Lance has found a new home in Tucson.
For Keneley, it should be a reunion of sorts, as he was previously coached by Arizona Defensive Coordinator Duane Akina from 2020-22 at Stanford.
Standing a sturdy, 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 250 pounds, Lance Keneley is a solid pick-up for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Coming to Tucson, Lance will provide immediate depth to the Wildcats' defensive line, and with his size and strength, he could make an immediate impact with this defense. Plus, this a kid that can play multiple positions! Either way, his addition will help solidify the Wildcats defensive rotation!
In four years at Stanford, Lance totaled 67 tackles (28 solo) with 2.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss. Overall, the talent and experience are there, and luckily for us, Arizona gets one more year of eligibility from Keneley who will help make a competitive defense that much better.
Over the past few weeks, Arizona has started to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail and we are excited about what the next few weeks have in store for us!
