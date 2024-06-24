Former Texas Tech Commit Swayde Griffin flips to Arizona Football
Continuing its huge recruiting weekend, Arizona Football has received a commitment from former Texas Tech commit, Swayde Griffin.
Arizona Football may still be a fairly new member of the Big XII Conference, but already the Wildcats are making an impact along the recruiting trail for 2025. With 11 commitments in the class so far, five of them hail from the talent-rich state of Texas.
And on an evening in which the Wildcats added three more commitments to its class, making news late on Sunday evening was former Swayde Griffin flipping his commitment from Texas Tech to Arizona.
Making his decision known via social media, Griffin (the son of former Texas legend and NFL standout Cedric) picked the Wildcats over offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Minnesota.
A long and athletic corner with NFL bloodlines, Griffing hails from Lago Vista High School in Lago Vista, TX, and his addition will add immediate size and depth to the Cats' secondary.
Standing a lengthy 6-foot-1, and weighing 185 pounds, Swayde Griffin is another big recruiting win for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
A two-sport star, Grffin is a kid who also runs track at his high school, and will come to Tucson with a chance to bolster the Wildcats' secondary.
Overall, Swayde is a skilled kid with the ideal size, length, speed, and athleticism to play corner for the Cats. He plays a bit physical along the line of scrimmage, sees the field well, and provides solid coverage. A true athlete, the talent is clearly there!
Just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like, and he will have an opportunity to make an impact with the Cats quickly!
Under the guidance of Coach Brennan and Defensive Coordinator Duane Akina, Arizona seems to be adding a lot of key pieces to the secondary, and we are excited to see how this group shakes out in the years to come!
