Former USC DE Stanley Ta'ufo'ou transfer to Arizona Football
Continuing to add pieces to its 2024 recruiting class, Arizona Football has received a commitment from former USC DE Stanley Ta'ufo'ou.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Arizona Football as head coach Brent Brennan continues to finalize its 2024 recruiting class.
And not done adding players to its fall roster, the Wildcats made news on Wednesday afternoon as they received a commitment from former USC defensive end Stanley Ta'ufo'ou.
Originally hailing from Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, CA, Stanley was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 and picked the Trojans despite reportedly receiving interest from Iowa State, Hawaii, Colorado, and Cincinnati among others.
Coming to Tucson, Stanley will add depth along the defensive line for the Cats and should compete for immediate playing time. Appearing in 36 games for the Trojans, Ta'ufo'ou has accumulated 55 career tackles (34 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 275 pounds, Stanley Ta'ufo'ou brings immediate depth to the defensive line for Arizona Football.
After losing a few valuable pieces along the defensive line this off-season, Arizona needed an infusion of talent and depth in the worst way imaginable, and so far, Coach Brennan and Co. have delivered!
Already adding players like; Tre Smith (San Jose State), Lance Keneley (Stanford), Chase Kennedy (Utah), Jarra Anderson (Memphis), Kevon Darton (Syracuse), Chubba Ma'ae (UC Davis), and now Stanley.
With Ta'ufo'ou, they are adding a talented and experienced defensive lineman with high-level collegiate experience. And after appearing in 34 games with the Trojans, we expect him to get immediate playing time this season, and we would imagine that he will be thrown into the defensive rotation.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!