Former Wildcat TJ McConnell helps propel Indiana in win over Bucks
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Up 3-2 in their series, former Wildcat TJ McConnell helped propel the Indiana Pacers in their 120-98 win to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks.
There is not much better than seeing former Wildcats succeed in their post-Arizona careers, and it is even better to see them succeed on some of the biggest stages. And for former Wildcat TJ McConnell, that seems to still be the case!
Now in year nine of his professional career, McConnell continues to find success despite his rather unorthodox path to the NBA.
For those that don't remember, TJ went undrafted in 2015 after graduating from Arizona and still found an opportunity with the 76ers before becoming one of the best feel-good stories in the NBA.
Fast forward to now, and he has become one of the better role players in the league who has earned the respect of several others, all while being a great complimentary piece to his squad.
And on Thursday evening, with the Indiana Pacers having the opportunity to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, McConnell did what he does best, and that is come up big for his team! Coming off the bench, McConnell logged 22 minutes in the Pacers' 22-point win.
He would finish his night scoring a playoff career-high 20 points as he shot 7-9 from the field including 2-2 from three! He would also round out the stat sheet nicely as he dished nine assists, grabbed two rebounds, and registered four steals.
Active and feisty as he always is, McConnell was the spark that the Pacers needed as he helped propel No. 6 Indiana over the three-seed Bucks!
Clinching the series win and getting past the first round for the first time since 2014, the Pacers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Here is a recap of McConnell's career evening!
