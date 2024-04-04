Former Wildcat transfers out of new school one year after leaving Arizona Basketball
With the DeVries duo taking over West Virginia, Kerr Kriisa will be on his way out the door.
By Mason Duhon
The Kerr Kriisa experiment in Morgantown is ending just as quickly as it started.
Kriisa has entered the transfer portal for a second time in two seasons and will be looking for a third school to play out his final year of college eligibility. After the rise of Kylan Boswell pushed him out the door in Tucson, the fan-favorite point guard committed to play at West Virginia for Bob Huggins in April 2023. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot almost immediately.
Now, with new head coach Darian DeVries on the way in from Drake, his son Tucker is following him and taking up the mantle as the centerpiece of the team. This leaves little room on the roster for Kriisa, who never quite found his footing after leaving Tucson.