Former Wildcat transfers out of new school one year after leaving Arizona Basketball
With the DeVries duo taking over West Virginia, Kerr Kriisa will be on his way out the door.
By Mason Duhon
A turbulent offseason
Huggins ousted
In June 2023, Huggins was pulled over and arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh after a breathalyzer test showed his BAC at 0.21%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%. The day after his arrest, Huggins resigned as the head coach of the West Virginia basketball program after leading it for 16 years. Josh Eilert was named the interim, and Kriisa honored his commitment to the Mountaineers.
Kriisa hit with suspension
In August 2023, West Virginia officials became aware of "impermissible benefits" Kriisa received during his time at Arizona. The school and the NCAA worked together to come up with a "resolution": Kriisa would miss the first nine games of the 2023-24 season. He was still allowed to practice and travel with the team, but he didn't suit up for his first game until mid-December.