Four Arizona prospects rising up NFL expert's latest mock draft
All four players who earned combine invites found homes in ESPN's Matt Miller's latest mock draft.
By Mason Duhon
ESPN's Matt Miller released a full seven-round NFL mock draft, and he is one of the few to include more than two Arizona prospects. Jordan Morgan and Jacob Cowing have long been locks to get drafted, but Tanner McLachlan and Michael Wiley have flown under the radar. These two also earned all-star game and NFL combine invites and are guaranteed a camp look at the bare minimum.
In this, we'll take a look at where Miller had the former Arizona offensive stars mocked, analyzing the fits for each player on their respective team. Surprisingly, even the guys drafted in the last rounds could set themselves up to hit the gridiron on Sundays and not just weekday practices.