Four Arizona prospects rising up NFL expert's latest mock draft
All four players who earned combine invites found homes in ESPN's Matt Miller's latest mock draft.
By Mason Duhon
Miller sends Morgan to the San Francisco 49ers, a team in the market for a long-term replacement plan for current stalwart left tackle Trent Williams when he retires. This is a match made in heaven for Morgan, who needs good coaching to bring out the best in him.
Projected role: With room to grow as a tackle prospect, he could provide some real competition with Aaron Banks for the starting left guard position and even get him kicked over to right guard. This will keep Morgan on the same side of the line that he was in college and allow him room to grow and develop. When Williams decides to hang it up, the plan is for Morgan to be fully developed into a tackle-ready prospect.
Roster outlook: The 49ers certainly have room for Morgan. Williams and right tackle Jon Feliciano getting up there in age, while and Spencer Burford and Colton McKivitz have failed to emerge as cornerstones. Snagging a guy that could develop into a "set it and forget it" type of left tackle this deep in the first round is a no-brainer.