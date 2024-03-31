Four Arizona prospects rising up NFL expert's latest mock draft
All four players who earned combine invites found homes in ESPN's Matt Miller's latest mock draft.
By Mason Duhon
Miller landed on sending Cowing to the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a wide receiver room led by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cowing is a firecracker that could crack it in any wide-receiver needy offense, and he represents another swing at filling a hole created by free agency.
Projected role: If Cowing were to scratch the lineup, it would likely be as a rotational slot receiver with the two alphas on the outside drawing primary coverage. With slot mainstay Tyler Boyd hitting free agency, adding the smaller, shifty former Arizona receiver could pair well with Chase's and Higgins' larger frames. With such a small stature, though, worries about his durability may crop up and he'll never see 100% of the offensive snaps in a game.
Roster outlook: Despite Cowing being projected to join a youthful wideout room with Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones jockeying for more time, this move actually makes sense even with the Bengals taking Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall in the second round. With Boyd gone, the need for a speedy slot weapon could vault Cowing to the front of the line. It's not out of the question for him to take over Trenton Irwin's mantle as the WR3.