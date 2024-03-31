Four Arizona prospects rising up NFL expert's latest mock draft
All four players who earned combine invites found homes in ESPN's Matt Miller's latest mock draft.
By Mason Duhon
With the Tennessee Titans retooling their running back room sans Derrick Henry, Miller has them adding a versatile toy in the late rounds in Wiley. This is one of the few expert landing spots put out into the ether for Wiley, and it shows how Tennessee is replacing one star player with a multitude of high-level role players.
Projected role: Wiley isn't the most dynamic runner and doesn't have the athleticism or burst to make him an every-down back in the NFL; he wasn't even an every-down back at Arizona. However, his contact balance, receiving ability, and nose for the end zone still make him a valuable tool to have in the belt. He profiles best as a third-down and goal-line back at the next level.
Roster outlook: The Titans are making a seismic shift in the running back room with the move away from Henry. They inked former Cowboys backup-turned-starter Tony Pollard to a three-year deal after his second straight 1,000-rushing yard campaign, and the battle for the backup running back spot will be between Wiley and second-year pro Tyjae Spears. With only four backs on the roster right now, Wiley would slot right in as a valuable depth piece with backup/third down upside.
