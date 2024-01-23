The four best candidates to join Brent Brennan's staff as Arizona Football offensive coordinator
By Mason Duhon
Babers, best known for his eight-season tenure as the head football coach at Syracuse, actually has some ties to both Brennan and Arizona. Before landing at Syracuse, Babers was a job-hopper, having held positions with 13 different schools at the NCAA Division I level. However, the longest he stayed with any one school was his 1995-2000 stint with Arizona where he focused exclusively on coaching the offensive side of the ball. Babers coached Arizona's wide receivers from 1995-96 and the running backs in 1997 before taking up the helm as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three seasons from 1998-2000.
Having been recently fired before the conclusion of the 2023 season, Babers is likely in the market for another coaching job in a power conference, and the one-season overlap between Brennan and Babers at Arizona in 2000 may be enough to lure him to much warmer temperatures. The major concern is that only one offensive player from Syracuse — tackle Matthew Bergeron in 2023 — has been selected in the NFL Draft over Babers' tenure. Despite that, he would bring a wealth of experience to Arizona while also rehabbing his image on a national scale.