The four best candidates to join Brent Brennan's staff as Arizona Football offensive coordinator
By Mason Duhon
Riley, who most recently served as the head coach of the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, suddenly found himself out of a job following the merger between the USFL and the XFL and the subsequent dissolution of the Generals. However, he's best known for being Oregon State's head coach for 12 seasons from 2003-14. He was the one who added Brennan to the Oregon State staff in 2011, and the two coached together for four seasons from 2011-14.
Between his head coaching stints with Oregon State and the Generals, Riley has also found head coaching positions with Nebraska and the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football and spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the USFL. Riley may want to work his way back into the college ranks with an upstart Arizona team instead of having to worry if his team (or league) will fold underneath him yet again.