The four best candidates to join Brent Brennan's staff as Arizona Football offensive coordinator
By Mason Duhon
Langsdorf's name may not be a popular one, but he fits the mold for what Arizona needs. The former quarterback and current Temple offensive coordinator specializes in both being an offensive coordinator and coaching the position he played. The longest stop in his career was as Oregon State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2005-13, where he spent three seasons (2011-13) on the same staff as Brennan. His 2015 Nebraska team is likely the best section of his resume: Tommy Armstrong Jr. threw for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns while three players, including Armstrong, notched at least 400 rushing yards,
In his two seasons at Temple, he's gotten the Owls' offense out of the basement in the American Athletic Conference. Quarterback E.J. Warner has thrown for over 3,000 yards in both years while improving his touchdown passes from 18 in 2022 to 23 last season. Temple had three receivers with over 500 receiving yards in 2023 and finished fifth in the conference in passing yards per game. The major drawback to Langsdorf, though, is his resume showing an under-utilization of the running game. Although he hasn't been game-breaking at Temple, a change of scenery and a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback may be what he needs to find success again.