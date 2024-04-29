Free Agency is friendly to Arizona Football as four Wildcats get Signed
Amid a busy NFL Draft for Arizona Football, four Wildcats were also signed as undrafted Free Agents.
It was a busy weekend for Arizona Football as the Wildcats saw three different players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, their best mark since 2014 when Ka'Deem Carey, Shaquille Richardson, and Marquis Flowers were selected.
But if that wasn't impressive enough, Arizona also had four additional players signed as undrafted free agents.
Not long after the draft had concluded, multiple NFL team were announcing their bevy of undrafted free agent signings, and low and behold, the Cats saw several players that were picked up.
RB - Michael Wiley (Washington Commanders)
Despite a rather solid NFL Combine in which he tested fairly well, there was hope that Wiley would sneak into the draft, but as the NFL no longer prioritizes the running back position it may not come as much of a surprise that Michael was not selected.
Instead, signing as an undrafted free agent, Wiley will have the daunting task of trying to make the Commanders' roster by wowing the staff and showing the value that he once did in Tucson.
DT - Tyler Manoa (Minnestoa Vikings)
A one-year holdover from UCLA, Manoa made his impact quickly with the Wildcats as he totaled a career-high 28 tackles (nine solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss this past season.
Despite not being selected in the 2024 draft, Manoa wasted no time in finding a home as the Minnesota Vikings signed Tyler as an undrafted free agent, allowing him to potentially make the roster.
DE - Taylor Upshaw (Carolina Panthers)
Entering the draft as the 2023 sack leader for the Wildcats, there was hope that the one-time Michigan defensive end would be selected by some team, but unfortunately, that was not the case as Upshaw went undrafted.
Instead, Taylor was signed by the Carolina Panthers promptly after the draft; however, based on recent reports it appears that this deal may have fallen through. We will see if he can find another home quickly!
RB - DJ Williams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Despite selecting Oregon's Bucky Irving, Arizona running back DJ Williams was picked up by the Buccaneers as well. Going undrafted, DJ was still able to find a home, especially after becoming a staple in the Wildcats' backfield the past couple of seasons.
A powerful runner, DJ possesses a value that the NFL can use, now it will just be a matter if he can make the Buccaneers' final roster. As it stands, Tampa uses Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds, so will DJ make an impression as well? We certainly hope so!
Either way, we are excited for our Wildcats and hope that they will be able to get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the NFL!
