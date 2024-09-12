Friday at Kansas State is a series of firsts in inaugural Big XII season for Arizona
Arizona will play in Manhattan, Kansas versus Kansas State for the first time on Friday night. The game is also the first Big XII opponent Arizona will play as a member of the conference in football. Because the game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII it does not count as a conference game.
Central Florida, Cincinnati and West Virginia are the only current Big XII teams Arizona has never played in Football. Arizona will host West Virginia on October 26 and play at Central Florida on November 2. Cincinnati will host Arizona in 2025 and play in Tucson in 2026.
Friday will obviously be Arizona's first win or loss as a Big XII member versus a conference opponent. A loss would be the first for Arizona as a member of the Big XII. Arizona beat New Mexico 61-39 in the season opener and Northern Arizona 22-10 on Saturday.
Kansas State is the first-ranked Big XII opponent Arizona will play as a conference member. The Associated Press Top 25 ranked Kansas State 14th this week and the Wildcats are 15th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona is 5-1-1 all-time versus Kansas State with all seven games played in Tucson.
The Big XII is the fourth conference for Arizona. Arizona was in the Border Conference from 1931 through 1962, the Western Athletic Conference from 1962 through 1978 and the Pacific 10/12 from 1978 through 2024. Baylor is the only current Big XII team Arizona has played but not beaten.
Baylor beat Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl. Arizona will host Baylor for the first time in a conference game in 2025. Everyone but Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah will be new conference opponents for Arizona during its inaugural season in the Big XII in 2024.
Arizona was in the Border Conference with Texas Tech and WAC with BYU. Arizona State was in the Border Conference, Pac 12 and WAC, Colorado in the Pac 12 and Utah in the Pac 12 and WAC. As Arizona truly begins its Big XII journey at Kansas State on Friday night in a game nationally televised on Fox.