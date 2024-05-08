From Copper to Snoop Dogg: The history of bowl games at Arizona Stadium
By Mason Duhon
The Arizona Bowl recently announced that Snoop Dogg and his beverage company Gin & Juice will be the naming partners for the foreseeable future. This closes the chapter on the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl and ushers in the era of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice.
Arizona Stadium has been the host to two different bowl games under six different names combined. What's now known as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl was played at Arizona Stadium from 1989-99 under the 'Copper Bowl' (1989-96) and 'Insight.com Bowl' (1997-99) monikers.
Tucson had to wait a full 15 years for the Arizona Bowl to make its debut in the 2015 season, where it has been played ever since — albeit with four different naming rights partners. Let's take a look back in time and explore some of the history of Arizona Stadium's bowl games.