From Copper to Snoop Dogg: The history of bowl games at Arizona Stadium
By Mason Duhon
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: 2021-23
After just one season, Barstool Sports replaced Offerpad as the official naming sponsor of the Arizona Bowl. This marked a time of the game teetering on the edge of complete irrelevance, especially after the 2021 event had to be canceled due to the pandemic and Barstool founder and owner Dave Portnoy's classless comments about rape from 2010 caused Pima County to pull $40,000 in funding.
In 2022, the first Barstool Arizona Bowl was played between Ohio — not Ohio State — and Wyoming. The Kurtis Rouke-quarterbacked Bobcats capped off their season with a 30-27 win over the Cowboys to finish the year at 10-4 and an astounding 7-1 in MAC play.
Wyoming played it's fifth bowl game in Tucson and third Arizona Bowl in the 2023 season, where they narrowly escaped Toledo in a 16-15 win. Despite Toledo's 11-1 record on the season, the 7-5 Cowboys took care of business to bring their record in Arizona Stadium bowl games to 2-3.
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin and Juice: 2024 onward
That leads to today, where the new sponsorship partner is Snoop Dogg. After having mainly local or slightly controversial brands backing the bowl for eight seasons, landing a big-name sponsor like Snoop Dogg who is well-respected nationwide for both his musical and business acumen is a big boost to the Arizona Bowl's prestige.
