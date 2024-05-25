He's Coming Back! Jacory Croskey-Merritt to play for Arizona Football
In one of the wildest recruitments in recent history, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is rejoining Arizona Football and will play with the Cats in 2024!
Sometimes it is more about the journey than the destination, and that certainly couldn't be any truer for former New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
After a rather hectic Spring that saw Jacory commit to Arizona Football, flip to Ole Miss, and recommit to the Wildcats, Jacory is rejoining head coach Brent Brennan and former head Danny Gonzales in Tucson.
Over the past several weeks there were legitimate questions surrounding his eligibility and if he would even be cleared to play in 2024. And as Ole Miss started to fill out its roster and add more running backs (likely moving on from Jacory), it seemed as though they were giving up hope on him playing.
Thanks to Arizona's due diligence, some clerical issues were identified from his early playing days at Alabama State and it turns out that Jacory will have one more year of eligibility. Luckily for us, he will spend his final collegiate season in Tucson!
Side Note: Should you want more context on the clerical issues and what happened at Alabama State, listen to the story Michael Luke (PHNX Wildcats) and Jason Scheer (Wildcat Authority) tell. Skip ahead to the 5-minute mark to listen!
Rejoining Arizona Football, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a great pick-up for Coach Brennan and the Cats as he will solidify this backfield!
Just days after adding former Ole Miss running back Kedrick Reescano, Arizona has now re-added the fourth-highest-graded running back (according to PFF) from 2023. And coming in, he should assume starter responsibilities in 2024.
Overall, this is a big pickup for the Wildcats. Jacory is coming off of a monstrous season in which he ran for 1,190 yards (6.3 average) and 17 touchdowns on just 189 carries and his skill and experience speaks for itself. He will help solidify this group and should make the Wildcats a dangerous offense next season!
We are excited about his addition and cannot wait to see what the Wildcats do in 2024!
