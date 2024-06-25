Highly-touted 3-star Hawaii OL recruit Javian Goo commits to Arizona Football
Adding more depth to its offensive line, Arizona Football received another commitment this time from Hawaii offensive lineman, Javian Goo.
It has been a busy 24 hours for Arizona Football and making more news on Monday afternoon, the Wildcats added another commitment for 2025.
Making news via Social Media, the Wildcats received a commitment from Hawaiian offensive lineman Javian Goo, as the Island star picked Arizona over offers from Oregon State, Hawaii, Air Force, and Army.
A massive lineman who hails from Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI, Goo is a fast-rising lineman in the class of 2025 and is yet another nice recruiting win for the Wildcats!
Standing 6-foot-4, and weighing 280 pounds, Javian Good is another big nice recruiting addition for Arizona Football.
Another massive and talented lineman, Goo has the ideal size, length, and athleticism to be a tackle at the next level. And he is a big and physical kid who has seen his recruitment take off in the past couple of weeks! Coming to Tucson, he should be a nice depth add for Arizona.
Just based on his film, the talent is there and there is a lot to like about him as a prospect, and you can see why he is climbing in the recruiting rankings. With continued growth and development, Goo could be a solid lineman for the Wildcats!
Under coach Brennan, Arizona is hitting its stride along the recruiting trail, and it shows as they are stockpiling on the commits!
