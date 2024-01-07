HOT TAKE: Arizona Football still in good hands with Johnny Nansen leaving

Texas is expected to hire Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen as co-DC and LB coach, sources tell @ChipBrown247 and me for @247sports.



Nansen helped Arizona win 10 games this year and rank third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense in Pac-12 play.https://t.co/HdA5Od3WjW pic.twitter.com/p2g2Y0pC35