How Arizona offensive stats compared with change in play caller
Arizona averaged 437.33 yards per game before changing from offensive coordinator Dino Babers to tight ends coach Matt Adkins as the play caller. After gaining 627 yards in the season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico, Arizona had 685 total yards combined versus Northern Arizona and Kansas State.
Arizona beat Northern Arizona 22-10 and lost 31-7 at Kansas State. Against New Mexico, Arizona scored seven touchdowns, had two field goals, punted once and threw one interception on 12 drives. In the last three games combined, Arizona has scored five TDs with Babers and Adkins calling plays.
After producing 17 big plays (15 yards or more completion and 10 yard run) Arizona had 16 combined versus NAU and Kansas State. Arizona had nine big plays versus Utah. The timing of those plays was critical. The three big completions for Arizona at Utah all came on third down.
Taking out the New Mexico game, the numbers with Babers calling plays are similar to Adkins. Noah Fifita was 18-26 for 173 yards, one TD and one interception versus Northern Arizona and 26-42 for 268 yards, No TDs and one interception at Kansas State. Fifita was 19-31 for 197 yards, two TDs and one interception versus Utah.
Arizona ran 29 times for 188 yards and one TD versus NAU and 19 times for 56 yards and a TD at Kansas State. Babers had to adjust offensively after losing starting RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt after the New Mexico game. Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and one TD versus New Mexico.
Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano have performed well when given carries. Conley has 55 carries for 322 yards, a 5.85 yards per carry average and four TDs. Reescano has 16 carries for 147 yards and one TD. Conley is sixth in the Big XII with four carries of 20 or more yards and Reescano is ninth, with three, despite the limited carries.
Conley had three runs of 10 or more yards versus Utah and Reescano added two. Arizona ran 30 times for 161 yards versus. That was the most rushing yards versus Utah in 2024 on the third amount of carries. Conley and Reescano combined for 21 carries for 145 yards versus Utah.
Adkins called a balanced offense versus Utah with Arizona playing complementary football to a defense that was elite versus the Utes. Texas Tech provides the Arizona offense with a good opportunity. The Red Raiders are 122nd nationally allowing 34.4 points per game and 125th allowing 463.0 yards per game.