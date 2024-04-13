How Arizona's Noah Fifita became one of the best quarterbacks in college football
Arizona found a diamond in the rough at the QB spot.
By Mason Duhon
1 of 8
When quarterback Noah Fifita signed with Arizona back in April 2021, it's unlikely he thought his time would come so soon. It's even less likely that he thought he would be starting before his junior year.
Yet, here we are.
Three years later, the 5-foot-10 Fifita stands tall as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Fifita went from firmly entrenched backup to a game-breaking full-time starter over just two months, and he's not even close to finished with what he started.