How Arizona's Noah Fifita became one of the best quarterbacks in college football

Arizona found a diamond in the rough at the QB spot.

By Mason Duhon

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) celebrates a
Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) celebrates a / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The promising freshman backup

Before Fifita, former Washington State standout Jayden de Laura was at the helm for Arizona. The Jedd Fisch-led Wildcats were looking to retool after arguably the worst season in program history — which wasn't Fisch's fault, mind you. Instead of throwing the true freshman to the wolves, Fisch opted to tap de Laura as the starter.

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) looks to pass
Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) looks to pass / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In de Laura's sole full season as Arizona's starter, he played admirably: 3,685 yards and 25 passing touchdowns, good for third and sixth in program history, respectively. Arizona finished the year 5-7 after going a combined 1-16 in the prior two seasons combined. Fifita appeared in three games — mostly in garbage-time situations — and went 9-19 for 128 yards and a touchdown.

His sole touchdown came in the final minute against No. 14 Utah, where he found his favorite target from high school McMillan from 2 yards out. The Wildcats lost 45-20, but that was the first of many times the two would connect for a score.

