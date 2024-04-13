How Arizona's Noah Fifita became one of the best quarterbacks in college football
Arizona found a diamond in the rough at the QB spot.
By Mason Duhon
The promising freshman backup
Before Fifita, former Washington State standout Jayden de Laura was at the helm for Arizona. The Jedd Fisch-led Wildcats were looking to retool after arguably the worst season in program history — which wasn't Fisch's fault, mind you. Instead of throwing the true freshman to the wolves, Fisch opted to tap de Laura as the starter.
In de Laura's sole full season as Arizona's starter, he played admirably: 3,685 yards and 25 passing touchdowns, good for third and sixth in program history, respectively. Arizona finished the year 5-7 after going a combined 1-16 in the prior two seasons combined. Fifita appeared in three games — mostly in garbage-time situations — and went 9-19 for 128 yards and a touchdown.
His sole touchdown came in the final minute against No. 14 Utah, where he found his favorite target from high school McMillan from 2 yards out. The Wildcats lost 45-20, but that was the first of many times the two would connect for a score.