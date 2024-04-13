How Arizona's Noah Fifita became one of the best quarterbacks in college football
Arizona found a diamond in the rough at the QB spot.
By Mason Duhon
Arizona Football's future
There was no doubt in anybody's mind that Fifita was "the guy". His calm demeanor in the pocket, ability to dice up a defense, and great decision-making were all things Arizona hadn't seen from a signal caller in years. He finished the season with 2,869 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, and he added Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year to his growing list of accolades.
When Fisch left for Washington, the fear was that he'd lure away Arizona's most valuable contributors. However, the men leading Arizona Football aren't afraid to go against the grain. The announcement that Fifita and McMillan had "unfinished business" and were returning in 2024 came during an Arizona Basketball game against UCLA, and the top nearly blew off McKale Center.
Fifita's emergence onto the college football scene was unexpected, but his return next season is anything but. Fifita became one of the best quarterbacks in college football in under a year's time, and the sky is the limit with new head coach Brent Brennan. The question is no longer "if", but "when", and for Arizona, the answer is "soon".
