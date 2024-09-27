Zona Zealots
Fansided

How Brent Brennan teams have performed after a bye week

Brent Brennan will lead Arizona on Saturday night at Utah for the first time following a bye week at Arizona.

By Alan Rubenstein

Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks at score board against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks at score board against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Brent Brennan was 5-5 after a bye week in seven seasons as the head coach at San Jose State. The byes do not include bowl games. The Spartans had a double bye during the 2020 Covid season. Arizona opened the season with wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona and a loss at Kansas State before their bye week.

Arizona plays at Utah on Saturday coming off the first of two byes this season. The Wildcats are also off the weekend of November 9. Arizona will host Houston on Friday, November 15 coming off its second bye. Brennan discussed what the coaching staff did during the bye week.

Brennan stated they tried to break down what tendencies they have and what was or was not working. With every staff he has had Brennan stated he has ongoing conversations during the bye weeks on the above. Brennan also mentioned he and the staff will try to figure out what Utah is watching and for Arizona to break their own tendencies.

Brennan continued that the week off was good to have intentional work with a high effort and to get healthy. Croskey-Merritt is out and wide receiver Reymello Murphy is listed as questionable versus Utah by TeamRankings.Com. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is questionable on Saturday.

Year

Opponent

Score

2017

At BYU

20-41

2018

Hawaii

41-44

2019

At UNLV

35-38

2020

At Hawaii

35-24

2021

At Hawaii

17-13

2021

Fresno State

9-40

2022

Western Michigan

34-6

2022

Nevada

35-28

2023

At Boise State

27-35

2023

Fresno State

42-18

Brennan never faced a ranked team coming off of a bye week like Arizona does on Saturday at number 10 Utah. After starting 0-3 coming off of a bye week as a head coach, Brennan led San Jose State to wins in five of their last seven games following a week off.

Next. Brent Brennan record in conference openers . Brent Brennan record in conference openers . dark

San Jose State played five road games and five home games following a bye week under Brennan. The Spartans were 2-3 in the five road games off of a bye week. San Jose State was 1-1 in bye weeks at Hawaii and 2-1 versus the Rainbows overall following a week off. Utah is by far the best team Brennan will coach against after a bye week.

Home/Wildcats Football