How Brent Brennan teams have performed after a bye week
Brent Brennan was 5-5 after a bye week in seven seasons as the head coach at San Jose State. The byes do not include bowl games. The Spartans had a double bye during the 2020 Covid season. Arizona opened the season with wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona and a loss at Kansas State before their bye week.
Arizona plays at Utah on Saturday coming off the first of two byes this season. The Wildcats are also off the weekend of November 9. Arizona will host Houston on Friday, November 15 coming off its second bye. Brennan discussed what the coaching staff did during the bye week.
Brennan stated they tried to break down what tendencies they have and what was or was not working. With every staff he has had Brennan stated he has ongoing conversations during the bye weeks on the above. Brennan also mentioned he and the staff will try to figure out what Utah is watching and for Arizona to break their own tendencies.
Brennan continued that the week off was good to have intentional work with a high effort and to get healthy. Croskey-Merritt is out and wide receiver Reymello Murphy is listed as questionable versus Utah by TeamRankings.Com. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is questionable on Saturday.
Year
Opponent
Score
2017
At BYU
20-41
2018
Hawaii
41-44
2019
At UNLV
35-38
2020
At Hawaii
35-24
2021
At Hawaii
17-13
2021
Fresno State
9-40
2022
Western Michigan
34-6
2022
Nevada
35-28
2023
At Boise State
27-35
2023
Fresno State
42-18
Brennan never faced a ranked team coming off of a bye week like Arizona does on Saturday at number 10 Utah. After starting 0-3 coming off of a bye week as a head coach, Brennan led San Jose State to wins in five of their last seven games following a week off.
San Jose State played five road games and five home games following a bye week under Brennan. The Spartans were 2-3 in the five road games off of a bye week. San Jose State was 1-1 in bye weeks at Hawaii and 2-1 versus the Rainbows overall following a week off. Utah is by far the best team Brennan will coach against after a bye week.