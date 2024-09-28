How Brent Brennan teams have performed versus ranked programs
Brent Brennan is coaching in his 10th game versus a ranked team on Saturday night at Utah still seeking his first win versus a top 25 team. Brennan coached nine games versus ranked teams during his seven seasons as the head coach at San Jose State and lost two weeks ago 31-7 at number 14 Kansas State.
Utah is the first time as a head coach Brennan will face a ranked team in consecutive games. Brennan's 10 straight losses as a head coach have been largely due to poor defensive performances. In eight of those 10 games, Brennan's teams have allowed over 30 points per game.
In five of the losses, Brennan teams have allowed over 40 points. Brennan teams have averaged 20.22 points per game versus ranked opponents and allowed opponents to average 41. Arizona is going to have to flip the narrative Brennan has had versus ranked teams during his career.
During their seven-game winning streak to finish the 2023 season, Arizona beat five ranked opponents. Arizona played five straight games versus top 20 teams during the 2023 season. Arizona lost to number seven Washington and ninth-ranked USC before beginning the five-game winning streak versus ranked opponents.
Season
Opponent
Rank
Outcome
2017
South Florida
19
22-42
2018
at Oregon
20
22-35
2018
Utah State
14
24-62
2019
Boise State
21
42-52
2021
At USC
15
7-30
2021
San Diego State
24
13-19
2023
At USC
6
28-56
2023
Oregon State
18
17-42
2024
at Kansas State
14
7-31
One of those wins versus a ranked opponent in 2023 was a 42-18 victory over number 16 Utah. That game was in Tucson. Only one of the wins over a ranked team in 2023 was on the road. Arizona began the seven game winning streak overall and five versus ranked opponents with a 44-6 win at number 19 Washington State.
Four of the nine losses for Brennan versus ranked teams occurred on the road. Brennan teams have averaged 15.75 PPG and allow 38. Utah is the second-highest-ranked team Brennan will face as a head coach. Utah will likely be the best team Arizona plays during the 2024 season.