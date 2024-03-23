'How Sweet it is!' Arizona Basketball advances with a win over Dayton
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Arizona Basketball (27-8, 15-5) advances to the Sweet 16 after beating 7th-Seeded Dayton (25-8, 14-4) by a 78-68 final!
The Wildcats are still alive! Despite Dayton's best efforts to come back in this one, Arizona Basketball hung tough in their Round of 32 win over the Flyers!
Returning to action just days after knocking off Long Beach State, the Cats return to the hardwood with an even tougher challenge on their hands.
Propelled by a strong first half, and tremendous play from Jaden Bradley and the Wildcats' bench, the Wildcats were able to come away with the 78-68 win.
Just three of Arizona's starters finished in double-figures with Caleb Love leading the way with a team-high 19 points. Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson each added with 13 points, respectively.
However, it was Bradley who was arguably the difference-maker in this one. With Kylan Boswell struggling to find any sort of offensive rhythm, Bradley ended his day with 12 points on 3-7 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks.
KJ Lewis added with seven points, and Motiejue Krivas finished with four points in nine minutes played.
Jumping out to as many as 17 in the first half, Dayton would climb back into this one but Arizona Basketball hung tough to win.
Looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 21st time in program history, Arizona would have a tough challenge on its hands as it took on Dayton.
Luckily, the Cats were ready to go in this one, using a hot start as Arizona climbed out to an early, 28-16 lead when Oumar Ballo connected on a bucket around the rim with 8:01 to play.
Not done, Arizona would continue to assert its dominance in the first half, pushing its lead to as many as 17 just minutes later when a transition layup by Pelle Larsson made it 37-20 with 4:15 left in the half.
But unfortunately, the Cats would get a bit sloppy, surrendering a 13-3 run from Dayton to end the half, as Arizona's 17-point lead was cut to just seven heading into the break.
Unfortunately, Dayton's hot play would continue well into the second half, especially as the Flyers opened the half outscoring the Cats 6-3 as Arizona led 43-39 with 15:08 to play.
Luckily, Arizona would have a response, pushing its lead back up to seven just moments later, but another push from the Flyers brought them within three when a Koby Brea deep ball made it 52-49 in favor of the Cats.
Needing an answer, Arizona would respond again, using a 14-2 run to pull ahead by 15 when Jaden Bradley connected on a three to make it 66-51 with 6:54 to play.
Dayton would try to climb back in, cutting Arizon's lead to nine just moments later, but fortunately for us, the Wildcats were able to maintain control, using late free throws to eventually ice the game, and cruise to the 78-68 win over the Flyers!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 27-8 (15-5) on the year and will turn its focus to either Baylor or Clemson in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off time and game information will be announced in the coming days!
