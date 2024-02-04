How to watch No. 11 Arizona Basketball vs. Stanford Cardinal
By Mason Duhon
After stunning Arizona Basketball earlier in the season with a 100-82 upset on the back of a record-breaking 3-point shooting night, Stanford will be coming to Tucson to play No. 11 Arizona for the second time of the season. The Cardinal went 16-25 from beyond the arc in the last matchup, but don't expect them to be nailing shots at the same clip in the second showdown.
This is poised to be a matchup between an Arizona team looking to stay hot and work its way into a No. 1 seed come March and a Stanford squad looking to capture some magic and sweep the best team in the conference.
Arizona vs. Stanford game information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
Game start: 6:00 p.m.
Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
Network: FS1
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
Arizona vs. Stanford betting information:
Line: Arizona -17.5
O/U: 161
