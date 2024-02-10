How to watch No. 8 Arizona Basketball vs. Colorado Buffaloes
No. 8 Arizona Basketball is looking to soil the second undefeated home record of the weekend in Boulder against Colorado after the 3OT thriller against Utah in Salt Late City. Also included are a streaming link and the betting lines for the game.
By Mason Duhon
After a triple-overtime thriller in Salt Lake City that No. 8 Arizona Basketball managed to escape Utah with a 101-96 win, the winded Wildcats will take to the Rocky Mountains to play Colorado in Boulder. Arizona's gritty win over the Utes was led by a career-high 27 points from guard Pelle Larsson, who played at Utah for the 2020-21 season.
Arizona has been bouncing in and out of a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's bracketology and recently slipped to being a 1-point underdog against the Buffaloes, while Colorado is coming off a win over Arizona State that moved them to 13-0 at home on the season. All signs point to this being a scrappy bid for both teams.
Game information:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
Game start: 8:00 p.m.
Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO
Network: ESPN
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
Betting information:
Line: Colorado -1.0
O/U: 159
