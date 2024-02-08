Zona Zealots
Fansided

How to watch No. 8 Arizona Basketball vs. Utah Utes

No. 8 Arizona Basketball is looking to soil Utah's undefeated record in Salt Lake City this season. Also included are a streaming link and the betting lines for the game.

By Mason Duhon

Stanford v Arizona
Stanford v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

In the wake of a weekend that saw a throttling of Cal and a second-half surge to propel them over Stanford, Arizona Basketball moved up to No. 8 in the AP Poll. Arizona's return to the top 10 is accompanied by a road trip to the mountain schools to play a pair of teams that are undefeated at home in Utah and Colorado.

Arizona is inching ever-closer to a coveted No. 1 seed for the tournament in March, but Utah will look to put a stop to that on Thursday. Utah will look to build off the rivalry win last week and take down the best team in the Pac-12 to stay undefeated at home and make their case for a tournament bid.

Arizona vs. Utah game information:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2024
Game start: 6:00 p.m.
Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV

Arizona vs. Utah betting information:

Line: Arizona -5.0
O/U: 160.5

PREVIEW. UU. No. 8 Arizona Basketball faces tough road test with Utah. dark

Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!

Home/Wildcats Basketball