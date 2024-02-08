How to watch No. 8 Arizona Basketball vs. Utah Utes
No. 8 Arizona Basketball is looking to soil Utah's undefeated record in Salt Lake City this season. Also included are a streaming link and the betting lines for the game.
By Mason Duhon
In the wake of a weekend that saw a throttling of Cal and a second-half surge to propel them over Stanford, Arizona Basketball moved up to No. 8 in the AP Poll. Arizona's return to the top 10 is accompanied by a road trip to the mountain schools to play a pair of teams that are undefeated at home in Utah and Colorado.
Arizona is inching ever-closer to a coveted No. 1 seed for the tournament in March, but Utah will look to put a stop to that on Thursday. Utah will look to build off the rivalry win last week and take down the best team in the Pac-12 to stay undefeated at home and make their case for a tournament bid.
Arizona vs. Utah game information:
Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2024
Game start: 6:00 p.m.
Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Network: Pac-12 Network
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
Arizona vs. Utah betting information:
Line: Arizona -5.0
O/U: 160.5
