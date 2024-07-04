In-State 3-Star WR Gio Richardson commits to Arizona Football
Continuing to fill out its class for 2025, Arizona Football has received a commitment from in-state three-star wide receiver, Gio Richardson.
It has been a busy month for head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football, and although it has been a little bit of time since the Wildcats last received a commitment, Arizona has added another to the 2025 class.
Making news on this 4th of July Holiday, it was only fitting for in-state wide receiver Gio Richardson to pick the Red, White, and Blue as he officially committed to the Cats despite offers from Kansas State, Arizona State, San Diego State, and UNLV among others.
Announcing his decision via social media, the Basha High School standout from the Chandler area will stay home and continue his football career in Tucson!
Ranked No. 1,033 nationally in the class of 2025, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver is another solid recruiting win for Arizona Football.
If you have been following, you would have seen that Arizona Football has had a nice mix of commitments over the past couple of weeks, and with the addition of Gio Richardson, he will help bolster and deepen the Wildcats receiving corps.
Although a bit smaller in stature, Gio is more of a slot receiver and was highly productive at Basha High School this past season, hauling in 55 receptions for 893 yards and ten touchdowns in 12 games as a junior. He also doubled duties on special teams and was a stud kick returner for the Bears!
At the next level, he likely projects as a slot receiver as well, but overall, he has a nice burst of speed off the line of scrimmage, gets solid separation, and runs clean routes. He is a kid with plenty of upside and figures to be a nice depth add once he gets to the next level and continues to develop and mature!
Coming in as the No. 7 ranked kid in the state of Arizona according to 247's Composite rankings, this is a talented kid with a lot of upside and potential. Just take a look at his film here!
