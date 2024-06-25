In-State DL Kaleb Jones commits to Arizona Football
Starting to make an impact on the state of Arizona, Arizona Football has received a commitment from 2025 Defensive Lineman Kaleb Jones.
Things are heating up in Arizona, and it is not just the sweltering heat! Less than 24 hours after Arizona Football secured multiple commitments on Sunday, the Wildcats added another on Monday morning.
Making news via Social Media, in-state defensive lineman Kaleb Jones announced his commitment to the Wildcats, selecting Arizona over reported offers from Arizona State, Oregon, and Oregon State.
A big and burly lineman who hails from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, AZ, Kaleb will come to Tucson to help bolster an Arizona defensive line in need of depth.
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 275 pounds, Kaleb Jones is a nice pick-up for Arizona Football.
It has been a busy recruiting weekend in Tucson, and continuing on their huge recruiting day from Sunday, Arizona added Jones from the talented Mountain Pointe High School.
Another local product, Kaleb is a big and talented kid with a big frame and an opportunity to add more size.
Coming in, Jones mostly projects as an interior defensive lineman, and with added size and strength, you figure he should be a nice depth add for the Cats here! Following his junior season, Jones totaled 45 tackles (30 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery according to MaxPreps. You can watch his highlights here!
