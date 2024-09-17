Inconsistency running has hindered Arizona offensively
Too much inconsistency in their run offense has hindered Arizona through the first three games in 2024. Arizona is 80th nationally averaging 149.67 rushing yards per game. Even that number is misleading. Arizona is averaging only 54.67 rushing yards per game in the first half.
Arizona had 28 rushing in the first half versus New Mexico in the season opener, 92 in week two against Northern Arizona and 44 on Friday at Kansas State. After a 14-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to open the game, Arizona had 251 yards of total offense in the remainder of the game.
Arizona finished the games strong versus New Mexico and NAU with 273 rushing yards in the second halves combined. Arizona was able to wear down New Mexico and NAU with a bigger and stronger offensive line. Kansas State won the battle at the line of scrimmage and held Arizona to 13 rushing yards in the second half.
Quali Conley has had a good season for Arizona with 41 carries for 250 yards and three TDs, all versus New Mexico. The indefinite loss of Jacory Croskey-Merritt with an eligibility issue after the New Mexico game has significantly hindered the depth for Arizona at RB.
Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a TD in the second opener versus his former team New Mexico. Arizona appeared to have an elite tandem at RB with Conley and Croskey-Merritt. Kedrick Reescano had six carries for 71 yards and a 56-yard TD versus NAU, but only two carries for three yards versus Kansas State.
Conley has also contributed nine receptions for 69 yards. There has been some clamoring for Reyshon "speedy" Luke from the fanbase to get more touches. Luke had two receptions for 19 yards at Kansas State. Luke has 47 receiving yards but only one rushing yard this season.
If Arizona cannot find a way to have a more balanced offense opponents will be able to make Arizona one dimensional. Tetairoa McMillan had 11 receptions for 138 yards on 14 targets at Kansas State. McMillan only had three receptions for more than 15 yards versus Kansas State.
Montana Lemonious-Craig helped Arizona as a second receiver with six receptions for 75 yards on seven targets. Only two of Lemonious-Craig's receptions were for more than 15 yards. The five combined receptions for 15 or more yards by Lemonious-Craigh and McMillan were the only ones for Arizona at Kansas State.
Without the threat of a running game, Arizona opponents can play safeties deeper to prevent the long pass plays quarterback Noah Fifita and McMillian were able to continually complete versus New Mexico. Arizona faces the 21st-ranked defense nationally in their next game on September 28 at Utah.