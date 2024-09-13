Jacory Croskey-Merritt eligibility issues finally explained
On3 reported on Friday morning that Arizona is expected to be without starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt as he continues to battle eligibility issues. Andrew Graham of On3 via his colleague Pete Nakos reported that the NCAA declined comment on Croskey-Merritt's eligibility issues.
Matt Zenitz and John Talty of CBS Sports went more in-depth on why Croskey-Merritt is currently being held back from playing for Arizona. The questions on Croskey-Merritt's eligibility date back to his true freshman season at Alabama State in 2019 per Talty and Zenitz.
The questions were related to if Croskey-Merritt redshirted in 2019. CBS Sports reported ESPN stats show Croskey-Merritt playing in eight games for Alabama State in 2018. Alabama State said that Croskey-Merritt played in only four games in 2019.
Croskey-Merritt reportedly switched numbers with another RB at Alabama State and played only four games in 2019. The official Alabama State biography for Croskey-Merritt states he played in four games with the Hornets as a true freshman. Merritt, as he was known at Alabama State in 2019, wore number two for the Hornets.
During his one season at New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt was listed as a redshirt senior. With the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the 2020 Covid year, this should be Croskey-Merritt's last year to play. The determination will likely be evaluated if Croskey-Merritt redshirted in 2019 or now.
Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a game-clinching 36-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to clinch the game versus his former teammates, New Mexico in the season opener. The NCAA cleared Croskey-Merritt to play in 2024 during the offseason.
New information was reported by an unspecified outside source to the NCAA that led to a further investigation of Croskey-Merritt per CBS Sports. Arizona chose to hold out Croskey-Merritt versus Northern Arizona on Saturday and likely on Friday night at Kansas State while awaiting an answer from the NCAA.
The decision for Croskey-Merritt was made by Arizona out of caution. Without Croskey-Merritt, Quali Conley ran 17 times for 112 yards and a TD and added five receptions for 38 yards. Kedrick Reescano had six carries for 71 yards and a 56-yard TD run versus NAU last week backing up Conley.