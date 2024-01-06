Jedd Fisch talks with Jim Rome, hints at Extension and Desire to stay at Arizona
Meeting with Talk Show host Jim Rome, Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch discussed everything from extension talks, staying in Tucson, and the college football playoff.
The 2023 Arizona Football season has been over for all but a week, but that doesn't mean things have stopped buzzing in Tucson.
The Wildcats and in particular, head coach Jedd Fisch are a hot commodity in the world of college football!
Just days after finishing 10-3 (7-2) and knocking off then No. 12 ranked Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl, coach Fisch was a guest on The Jim Rome Show.
Thanks to Chad Romiti and the PR Team with Jim Rome Show for reaching out to us and giving us a heads up on the interview, as a lot of the questions asked pertain to Arizona Football and its avid fans!
A somewhat lengthy interview, Fisch's discussion with Rome perhaps quells some concerns and rumors of coach Fisch leaving.
Discussing everything from an extension to the college football playoff, the future of Arizona Football is bright with Jedd Fisch in charge!
Joining The Jim Rome Show on Thursday, Coach Fisch had a somewhat lengthy conversation discussing a few things that should delight many Arizona Football fans.
JR: "You reportedly have not signed a new contract extension yet. Is that something that's going to get done shortly and is that where you want to be?"
Fisch: "Yeah, you know, it is and I appreciate you asking. I think right now we're just working through semantics to get this deal done. I think we're very, very close. We wanna be done here very soon and we wanna be a part of this program for a long time."
Phew! We know that the Wildcats' increased success, means a lot of watchful eyes and other bigger programs looking at Arizona in hopes to poach the staff. So, the sooner we lock Jedd up, the better our future outlook is as a program.
JR: "What do you think were the biggest factors behind your team taking such a massive leap from last year to this year?"
Fisch: "I think the biggest thing was that our guys didn't leave... we recruited a ton of high school kids that became freshmen, sophomores, and then juniors. And we were able to keep the staff together."
A lot of things have gone right for Arizona in 2023, and a big thing in being able to turn this program around has been continuity with the staff, players, etc. And should Fisch sign that extension, that just means more continuity for a group that could potentially be playing for more in 2024, and perhaps a berth in the expanded college football playoffs.
Fisch: "We've got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year... so, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that College Football Playoff and there's 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it."
You can listen to that whole interview with Jim Rome here!
