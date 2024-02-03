Jeff Hafley to Packers: Who Arizona Football could get from Boston College in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Boston College became another victim of the 2024 football coaching carousel when former head coach Jeff Hafley was hired by the Green Bay Packers to be their new defensive coordinator. Hafley becomes the second NCAA Division I head coach of a Power 5/4 football program leaving to take up a role in the NFL after the Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan.
As Arizona fans are all-too-familiar with, a departing head coach opens a new 30-day window in the NCAA transfer portal. With a recent thinning at some positions and a few decommitments, Arizona and new head coach Brent Brennan may look to lure some players from the bowl-winning 2023 Eagles squad down into warmer weather.