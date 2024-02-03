Jeff Hafley to Packers: Who Arizona Football could get from Boston College in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Likely (if pursued)
Tucson has earned a reputation among the locals as a place that snares people in, and even those that get out always find themselves right back in the desert at some point or another. It looks like a homecoming may be possible for defensive lineman Regen Terry, whose two-year stint in Boston didn't quite go how he may have planned. There is a serious need for depth along the defensive line, and if Terry enters the transfer portal, Arizona should come calling.
The Florence, Arizona, native spent his first two seasons with the Wildcats from 2020-21, but didn't log a single stat. He transferred to Boston College where his father, Reggie Terry was promoted to Senior Athletics Director in 2020 and his brother, Reggie Terry Jr., played linebacker from 2017-20. However, another two seasons of failing to log a single stat and the coaching staff about to fall apart could sour Regen's perspectives on playing in Boston.
Batson, who will be entering his third season in 2024, should be a key target for Arizona. Somehow, he ended up all the way in Boston despite being from San Clemente, California, and he may be looking to get closer to home with the changes happening out East. Both Arizona and San Jose State offered him a scholarship when he was coming out of high school in 2021, after all.
He's listed on the roster at 6 foot 4 and 208 pounds as a free safety. He moves a little slowly for a safety, but there's some serious potential to get him into the 220-230 pound range and have him roam the field as a linebacker with above-average coverage ability. He pulls the trigger on tackling in the run game and can read motions well. He's far from a completed prospect, but Arizona could mold and develop him into a jack-of-all-trades on the defensive side of the ball.