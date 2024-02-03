Jeff Hafley to Packers: Who Arizona Football could get from Boston College in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Solid surprise pickup
Taylor was an All-ACC honorable mention at right tackle in 2023 following his first season with Boston College. The 6 foot 7 offensive tackle out of Nova Scotia, Canada, eventually found his footing with the Eagles following two seasons at Virginia. With the staff that brought him to Boston on the verge of imploding, he may be seeking a new home.
Taylor was recruited by and got offers from both Arizona and Syracuse coming out of high school in 2021. Though the Arizona staff was vastly different, Syracuse was being spearheaded by new Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers at the time. There's always room on the roster for experienced and talented offensive tackles, and even more so with Jordan Morgan heading to the NFL. He seems more likely to stay on the East Coast, but don't fully count Arizona out.