Jeff Hafley to Packers: Who Arizona Football could get from Boston College in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Game-changing long shots
Horsley earned an all-ACC honorable mention in 2023 after his fourth season as a defensive tackle with Boston College. In three years as a starter, he's tallied over 100 total tackles, 10 TFLs, three sacks, and five passes deflected at the line. If Arizona were to land him, he would fill in nicely as an experienced veteran at a position that saw much of its depth disappear over the offseason.
The rub lies in actually getting him out to Tucson. He was recruited by Syracuse coming out of high school but didn't receive an offer, and Arizona didn't recruit him at all. The New Jersey native may not want to make the trek all the way across the country, especially for a mostly-unfamiliar coaching staff. One can dream, though, and Arizona would be remiss to not at least get in contact if he ends up entering the transfer portal.
Trapilo was Taylor's more experienced counterpart on the opposite end of the offensive line. Trapilo, who has spent four seasons with Boston College and has a genuine future in the NFL, held down the left tackle spot with his 6 foot 8, nearly-320 pound frame and earned second-team all-ACC honors in 2023. He's been a stalwart in the blindside of Boston College quarterbacks for the last two years, and Arizona has a fresh opening for a veteran left tackle.
However, this is the biggest pipe-dream pickup on this list. Arizona didn't recruit him out of high school, but Syracuse did and they even extended him an offer. However, Trapilo is a Massachusetts native and his father, Steve, was an All-American offensive lineman for Boston College before his NFL days.
