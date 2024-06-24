'Juice Worth the Squeeze' as Mater Dei OL Sione Tohi commits to Arizona
Tapping into the fruitful Orange County, Arizona Football has received a commitment from 2025 Mater Dei Offensive Lineman Sione Tohi.
The Juice is loose! Well, sort of, at least in Tucson it is! Amid their busy recruiting weekend, Arizona Football has received several commitments, with Mater Dei offensive lineman being the third commit to announce.
Not long after flipping ASU commit Dajon Hinton and adding Lubbock-area Safety Allen Gant, Arizona has also received a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman, Sione Tohi.
A big and burly lineman from the infamous Orange County (aka Juice County), Tohi hails from the uber-talented Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA.
Picking the Wildcats over offers from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, and Arizona State, adding Tohi is a huge recruiting win for head coach Brent Brennan and the Cats.
Standing 6-foot-3-inches, and weighing 310 pounds, Sione Tohi adds immediate size and depth along the offensive line for Arizona Football.
It has been a busy recruiting weekend in Tucson, and continuing on their huge day on Sunday, Arizona added Tohi from the ultra-competitive Trinity League in Southern California.
Another Polynesian with deep connections to a few current Wildcats and their families, Tohi comes to Tucson, keeping the Polynesian pipeline and Juice County connection flowing strong.
He is a big and talented kid with a big frame and an opportunity to add more size. Coming in, Tohi mostly projects as an interior lineman but has enough athleticism and skill that he could line up at a few different positions. Given the offers he has received, this is a huge pick-up for Arizona! You can watch his highlights here!
