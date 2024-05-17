KJ Lewis announces Arizona return three weeks after declaring for 2024 NBA Draft
By Mason Duhon
One down, two more to go.
Just three weeks removed from declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, shooting guard KJ Lewis announced that he will return to Arizona for his sophomore season in 2024 — in a rather nonchalant manner, too.
Although it's a sigh of relief, this was widely expected. His NBA prospects weren't to the point that he would actually hear his name called in June. At best, he may have been able to catch on in the G League or find a temporary home as a camp body. However, seeing playing time in the big leagues was out of the question.
Why declare in the first place?
The root cause for the draft declaration likely boils down to the fact that there's no recourse if he doesn't get drafted. He, like two others, maintained his collegiate eligibility, and thus reserved the right to withdraw his name at any time before the draft to return to school. Wisely, he'll be exercising that option.
He was simply joining a group of two other key Wildcats from last year's team to declare while retaining NCAA eligibility in Caleb Love and a very sneaky Jaden Bradley. Especially for Lewis and Bradley, the youngest of the trio, it's logical to evaluate how their draft stock looks right now so they can still improve it for next offseason at the earliest.
Love, on the other hand, has had a rougher go at things. Between a clerical error leaving him off the list that included Bradley and Lewis and reviews from NBA coaches that were reportedly less-than-glowing, all signs are pointing to a Love return as well.
What does this mean for Arizona Basketball?
In all, it means that the turnover from last season won't be nearly as disastrous as it had initially looked.
At the height of things, Lewis, Bradley, and Love declared for the draft while keeping eligibility, Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson did so without the chance of coming back, and four players including Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell transferred out.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was put in a position where he had to make a move, so he brought in extremely productive mid-major transfers Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell'Orso and Tennessee backup Tobe Awaka. Between the incoming talent and Lewis being the first to announce a return, Arizona looks to be in good shape for the 2024-25 season.
