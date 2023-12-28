Last-Minute Game Info: No. 14 Arizona Football vs No. 12 Oklahoma
SAN ANTONIO, TX – Turning its focus to the Alamo Bowl, No. 15 Arizona Football (9-3, 7-2) takes on the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2).
Welp, we have reached the official end of the 2023 season. After a month off since its last game action, Arizona Football returns to the gridiron for the Alamo Bowl.
Traveling to San Antonio, TX to take on a talented Oklahoma team, the Wildcats enter this one as the slight favorites and look to end its season on a high note and potentially reach 10 wins for the first time since the 2014 season.
The Wildcats could potentially have a slight advantage as Oklahoma will be breaking in a freshman quarterback in Jackson Arnold, a new offensive coordinator, as well as a few other positional players.
Regardless, this is still a talented team, and Arizona cannot take this game lightly. Oklahoma is ranked No. 12 in the country for a reason, and the talent is there.
If Arizona is to win, they will need to bring the focus and intensity, as well as the execution! Hopefully, the Wildcats can leave Texas victorious and end its season with a bang!
With that said, here is how you can watch and follow Arizona Football as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Arizona Football / Oklahoma game information and details:
- Date: Thursday, December 28th, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM MST / 6:15 PM PST
- Television: ESPN
- Radio: 107.5 FM (Tucson) | Arizona IMG Sports Network
- Location: Alamo Dome – San Antonio, TX (64,000)
- Line: -2.5 Arizona (Don’t forget to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook or DraftKings to enhance your overall betting experience)
Arizona Game Preview:
Arizona ends its 2023 season action with a highly anticipated matchup against Oklahoma. In what should be one of the better non-New Year's Six bowl games, the Alamo yields two, highly-skilled and well-coached teams.
Taking on a skilled Sooners team, I do think Arizona will have a slight advantage merely because of all the personnel changes Oklahoma has endured over the past few weeks, most namely, its quarterback, Dillon Gabriel transferring to Oregon, as well as former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby leaving for Mississippi State.
While I think Oklahoma has the talent to compete and knock off Arizona, I do think because of the adversity, the Wildcats will be able to edge the Sooners in this one! just edges the Sooners as the Wildcats escape San Antonio with a win.
Either way, we should be in store for a great game, and hopefully, we remember the Alamo [Bowl] with the Wildcats being victorious!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!