Long Beach Corner Joshua Tuchek commits to Arizona Football
Following a big recruiting weekend in Tucson, Arizona Football received a commitment from 2025 Long Beach corner, Joshua Tuchek.
Starting to ramp things up in the recruiting class of 2025, Arizona Football received a commitment on Monday morning.
Following a busy recruiting weekend in which the Wildcats hosted several recruits from the class of 2025, Arizona made news on Monday when Southern California defensive back Joshua Tuchek committed to the Wildcats.
A standout from Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA, Tuchek picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado State, Michigan State, and Oregon State among others.
Standing 6-foot-1-inch and weighing 175 pounds, Joshua Tuchek is a nice addition to the cornerback room for Arizona Football.
It has been a slow start to the recruiting class of 2025, but head coach Brent Brennan and the Cats are quickly starting to find their groove.
Just days after hosting several recruits, Tuchek was the first player to announce he committed to the Wildcats, and overall, he is a solid addition to the class.
Hailing from Southern California, Tuchek is the second corner from Millikan High School to be joining the Wildcats (Tacario Davis also hails from Millikan), and he is a talented kid with good size and length.
Based on what Arizona projects to lose in its secondary next season, this is an easy take, and assuming he develops, he could turn into a solid starter. Just by looking at his highlights, he sees the field and tracks the ball well, and he doesn't shy from contact.
