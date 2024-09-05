Longtime CBB writer Andy Katz ranks McKale Center Top 10 arena nationally
Andy Katz of NCAA.Com ranked McKale Center as the ninth-best arena in college basketball. McKale Center was second among previous Pac-12 schools behind UCLA's Pauley Pavillion. Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse is first and Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State was second with McKale Center third among Big XII programs.
In 2023, the most recent season attendance records are public, McKale finished 12th nationally averaging 14,115 fans per game. Kentucky and Rupp Arena led the nation averaging 19,873 per game and Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome was second averaging 19,102 fans per game.
Neither Kentucky nor Syracuse is ranked in the Top 10. Arkansas and Kansas are the only teams in Katz's Top 10 and finished in the top 10 in attendance nationally in 2023. Surprisingly, Rupp Arena, Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana and the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina are not in Katz's Top 10.
Arizona is 651–121 all-time at McKale Center for a .843 winning percentage. The Wildcats have had 13 undefeated seasons at home. The first two undefeated home seasons were under Fred Snowden. Lute Olson led Arizona to seven undefeated home seasons. Sean Miller had three and Tommy Lloyd one, in his first season in 2021-22.
"Arizona: The McKale Center doesn’t get the respect it deserves. I would put Arizona’s fan base up against any in the country. The Wildcats always show well in Tucson, as well as every time they play in Las Vegas or on the West Coast during the NCAA Tournament. This is one of my favorite spots that never gets the national love."- Andy Katz
McKale Center has hosted the NCAA Tournament 13 times. That includes the West Regional Semifinals and Finals in 1974 and 1980. The 1988 Pac-10 Tournament was also held at McKale Center. McKale Center led the Pac-12 in attendance for 39 consecutive seasons, not counting the 2020-21 Covid year.
McKale Center opened on Feb. 1, 1973, with Arizona beating Wyoming 87-69. McKale Center cost $8.1 million to build. That would be $59,737,500.00 with it adjusted for inflation. The current capacity of McKale Center is 14,688. Beginning with the 1988 Final Four season through 2006, Arizona was at full capacity for every home game.