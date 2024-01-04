Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
With an Alamo Bowl Championship in tow much to the pleasure of many Big 12 fans, the Arizona Wildcats are poised to become a welcomed addition to the conference for the 2024-25 season and beyond; however, we still have some Pac-12 matters at hand to take care of first.
With a mixed bag of action on New Year's Eve with Adia Barnes and the Women's Basketball team taking care of Seattle, and Tommy Lloyd and the men's squad laying an egg (to put it nicely) in Stanford, it's good to end the year on a high, and as such let's look forward to what lies ahead for the Wildcats in 2024.