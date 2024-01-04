Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
Third Weekend or Bust for Men's Basketball
While writing this following an inexcusable 18-point loss to Stanford, the expectations should not change for Tommy Lloyd's squad. Hiccups happen, but as Lloyd works to finetune his rotation, things should be a bit smoother moving forward in 2024.
Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson have both shown why they were brought in as they have been standouts in the non-conference part of the season, and if Oumar Ballo can find his touch in the paint, there are not many teams that should be able to hang with that trio.
And making the short drive to Phoenix for the Final Four is still very much a possibility moving forward.