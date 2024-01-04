Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
Continued Growth Should Remain Focus for Women's Basketball
In what has turned out to be a bit of a crazy start for Adia Barnes' Women's Basketball team, continued growth should be the priority as the record is likely to be a bit misleading this year.
With an incredibly young team, and a fair bit smaller than expected roster, Barnes is building her vision for the future, which appears to be in good hands with future cornerstones Kailyn Gilbert, Jada Williams, and Breya Cunningham.
Together, the young Wildcats are establishing themselves in a big way, and Arizona will be a team that could surprise and upset a few teams in the PAC-12 this spring.